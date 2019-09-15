Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $8.56 Million as Stock Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Has Increased Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 168,226 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.81M, up from 161,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $660.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl. A (BRKA) by 44 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 26,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,256 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Port.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 310 shares. Invsts owns 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.83 million shares. 79,764 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Centre Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 6.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 2,252 shares. Weitz Management accumulated 15,500 shares. Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership reported 42,147 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. Portland Global Lc holds 473 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 272,285 shares. Howland Cap Management Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 4,639 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Oakmont Corp invested in 17% or 59,139 shares. Sterling Limited Liability stated it has 21,265 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,284 shares. Night Owl Limited Liability Company reported 14,985 shares stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 102,575 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 5,508 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Monroe Comml Bank Mi reported 0.51% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,268 shares. Boys Arnold Com invested in 70,955 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 637,410 shares. Clal Insur Limited holds 208,500 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mgmt has 2.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Condor Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Frontier Invest has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Tru Bank & Trust has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Ltd Liability invested in 22,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 317,951 shares. Amp Ltd accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.83% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assoc invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.