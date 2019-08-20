Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Decreased Stake in Blackrock (BLK) by $3.94 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Increased Position by $553,580 as Stock Value Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 15,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.57. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $419.26. About 233,444 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 05/03/2018 REG-Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video); 07/05/2018 – Mexican leftist candidate has ‘affable’ meeting with BlackRock’s Fink; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Holding(s) in Company; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder Kapito attacks complacency over Chinese tech threat; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,927 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 6,511 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Com invested in 0.37% or 2,735 shares. Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 521 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1,908 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1,115 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coldstream invested in 1.27% or 8,129 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 814 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd owns 634 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,987 shares. Moreover, Staley Cap Advisers has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc has 548 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 27,480 shares or 1.03% of the stock.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 14,110 shares to 3,914 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr Repst (NSRGY) by 12,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Canada Index (EWC).

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,529 shares to 780,401 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 5,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).