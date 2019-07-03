Foster & Motley Continues to Hold Position in Hca Holdings (HCA); Donald Smith & Company Holds Stake in Gold Fields LTD (GFI)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 5.10 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Golden Horseshoe to Congress Project; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (HCA) by 77.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 11,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 11,484 shares to 150,088 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,194 shares, and cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare looks to raise nearly $5B – Houston Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings beats by $0.44, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Study: Nashville ‘seriously unaffordable’ for nurses – Nashville Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA offers $1B senior notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Shares for $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63 million on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.05% or 28,100 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kemnay Advisory reported 13,786 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 69 shares. Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.27% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 361,100 shares. Paradigm Asset Commerce Ltd Liability Co owns 3,800 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Lp holds 0.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 178,276 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 706,062 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 130,167 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 224,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co owns 4,704 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 146 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asanko Gold Launches the Women in Mining â€œBotae Pa Initiativeâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Fields Ltd.: Declining Gold Prices Add To The Woes Of South Deep Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Gold Fields Limited Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Fields: Positive Short-Term Momentum, Long-Term Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Gold Stocks Rose – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.