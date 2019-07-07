Foster & Motley Has Increased Viacom (VIAB) Position; Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Foster & Motley Inc increased Viacom Inc. (VIAB) stake by 13.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 19,976 shares as Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s stock declined 0.91%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 166,642 shares with $4.68 million value, up from 146,666 last quarter. Viacom Inc. now has $12.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.62M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC

Among 2 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diana Shipping had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Drewry Financial on Friday, February 22 with "Buy".

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Drewry Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $370.48 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

The stock increased 3.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 295,991 shares traded or 61.00% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Viacom had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital on Friday, January 11 to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. Barrington maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Monday, February 25. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Buy” rating.