Foster & Motley Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) Cut as Valuation Rose; Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position by $321,648

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 6,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 193,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, down from 200,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 195,644 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 60.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 30,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 19,655 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 49,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.77 million for 19.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG Systems International Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CSG has Again Been Recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader – Business Wire” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

