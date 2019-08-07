Foster & Motley Lifted Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $642,222; Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $18.42 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 876,770 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,775 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, up from 45,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 1.63M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.76M for 196.26 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Foundry Prtnrs Llc holds 0.01% or 986 shares. 3,275 are held by Trust Investment Advsr. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 981,260 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 32,274 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 364 shares. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,930 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 1,254 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 20,334 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 7,289 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 116,911 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Halsey Ct stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares to 12,302 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,642 shares, and cut its stake in Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management invested in 6,108 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.52% or 79,900 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Whittier Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 33,507 shares. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 1.57% or 20,380 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.3% or 38,293 shares. Altfest L J Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,608 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 349,790 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.50 million shares. Cim Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,833 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 26,678 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bancshares & Of Newtown has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

