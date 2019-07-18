Foster & Motley Holding In Viacom (VIAB) Was Boosted; Baupost Group Has Raised Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $4.91 Million; Share Price Declined

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 598,745 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 19,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,642 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 146,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 2.01M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Viacom: Paramount Pictures Returned to Profitability in the Qtr; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TV TO HIT $400M IN SALES THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,830 shares to 139,471 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,238 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

