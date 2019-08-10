Foster & Motley Has Increased Ugi New (UGI) Stake by $301,620; As Suncor (SU) Valuation Declined, Check Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.64 Million

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corporation New (UGI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 103,785 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 98,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 1.03M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: Add Passive Income of $12000/Year With These 3 Cash Machines – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Here’s How Warren Buffett’s Canadian Stocks Have Done This Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation (UGI) CEO John Walsh on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Tru owns 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 346 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 284,127 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,920 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd reported 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.92% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Horizon Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,180 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 157,142 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York holds 0.79% or 97,250 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 983,158 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 879,450 shares in its portfolio. 2.32 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 8,472 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares to 76,238 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,065 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).