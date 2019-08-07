Foster & Motley Has Increased Snap On (SNA) Holding by $725,088; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Price Rose, Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 15,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 522,485 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 1.24 million shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares to 22,131 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,258 shares to 94,639 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,879 shares, and cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).