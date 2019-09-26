Foster & Motley Decreased Robert Half International (RHI) Position by $313,443 as Stock Declined; As Pulte Group (PHM) Share Value Rose, Premier Asset Managment Has Decreased Position

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 5,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 12,574 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, down from 18,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 553,382 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 408,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 420,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.10M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74M for 13.64 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.