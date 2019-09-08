Foster & Motley Has Lifted Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $528,250 as Shares Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $535,780

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 10,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 48,307 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 37,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 17,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise Line to Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies to The Bahamas Aboard Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty – GuruFocus.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Cypress Lc holds 179,195 shares. Fdx holds 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 21,558 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,756 shares. 8,498 were accumulated by Optimum. Illinois-based Rmb has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lazard Asset Limited Company accumulated 89,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr holds 0% or 341,747 shares. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 63,293 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Vontobel Asset Inc holds 9,855 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 482,941 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 65,275 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 238,678 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares to 76,238 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,518 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Co Inc holds 0.06% or 3,558 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 403 shares. Holderness Comm reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.37% or 18,458 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,428 shares. Melvin Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.11 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 33,540 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Savings Bank invested in 17,181 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,690 shares. Assetmark has 1,470 shares. Oak Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 53,739 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp invested in 5,638 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 2,044 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix’s Market Share Is Shrinking, But It’s Still the King of Video Streaming – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku’s User Growth Is Outpacing Netflix’s and Could Accelerate – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 214,200 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $75.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations In by 246,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.