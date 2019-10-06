Foster & Motley Has Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $427,130; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 32,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 106,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.04M, down from 138,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 7,546 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, up from 4,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.66M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 973 are held by Sather Fincl Gp. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). West Chester Advsr has invested 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Essex Fin Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,233 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 9,059 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 9,104 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 1.57% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv accumulated 5,601 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 3,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 232,377 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hilltop Inc reported 8,779 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Llc invested in 1,204 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,265 shares to 291,678 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameritas Partners Inc reported 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commerce Commercial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 5,190 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Coastline Trust has 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8,535 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 6,293 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Guardian Tru Communications invested in 280,110 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Seatown Pte accumulated 83,500 shares. Moreover, Friess Associates Ltd has 1.42% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 160,139 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.3% or 503,206 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associate reported 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 500 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 6,636 shares to 16,121 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 30,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,655 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ).

