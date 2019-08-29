Foster & Motley Has Boosted Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stake; As Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Decreased by $3.05 Million Its Position

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 162.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 41,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 66,618 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 25,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 279,496 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 169,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.45M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 567,834 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty prices $350M of notes, to redeem $300M of preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kimco Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:KIM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 5 Buys of Ken Heebner’s CGM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.00M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11,803 shares to 345,888 shares, valued at $100.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 13,400 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 7.61M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 181,199 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 3,789 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% or 16,397 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 48,321 shares. 1,743 were reported by Glenmede Comm Na. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.82 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group stated it has 68.05 million shares. Nomura Holdg has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,400 shares. Reilly Limited Company, California-based fund reported 468 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 9,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares to 12,302 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,737 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).