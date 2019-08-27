Foster & Motley Increased Its Holding in Archer (ADM) as Shares Declined; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Price Declined, Springowl Associates Boosted by $527,500 Its Stake

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 15,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 76,328 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 60,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 815,823 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 125,657 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Min Volatility Etf (EFAV) by 5,441 shares to 377,730 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Etf by 6,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,858 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 3,400 shares valued at $124,899 was made by Young Ray G on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 104,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Na holds 110 shares. Stadion Money Lc holds 19,368 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Asset Management One Limited accumulated 0.07% or 282,172 shares. Country Trust Bancorp holds 693 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.01M shares. Brown Advisory invested in 31,016 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,335 are owned by First Citizens Comml Bank & Company. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 51,991 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,038 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.2% or 621,139 shares. Counselors has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability owns 23,131 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 1.81M shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,360 was bought by BALL M LEROY. WETHERBEE ROBERT S also bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Harris Timothy J.