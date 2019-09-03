Foster & Motley Trimmed Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position By $303,792; Armstrong World Industries Has 1.14 Sentiment

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 109 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 96 decreased and sold holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 47.63 million shares, up from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Armstrong World Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 71 Increased: 65 New Position: 44.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 6,329 shares as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 66,879 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 73,208 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company now has $198.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 16.74 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $61.67M for 18.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 23.22 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

Mig Capital Llc holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for 562,000 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 1.49 million shares or 5.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Partners Llc has 4.05% invested in the company for 365,216 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 2.61% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 45,330 shares.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 313,520 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Asset Management Announces New Head of Liquidity Client Group – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 7,335 shares to 29,236 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE) stake by 17,924 shares and now owns 556,636 shares. Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants owns 6,798 shares. Asset Management has 83,070 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. 105,728 were accumulated by Iowa Comml Bank. Guardian Advsr Lp holds 1.24% or 195,152 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 20,101 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 287.98M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 341,964 are held by Whittier. Sterneck Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 480,616 shares. Schulhoff And Company Inc stated it has 7,382 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation New York accumulated 12,750 shares. 30,000 are owned by Barbara Oil. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 1.59% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bankshares Tru has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 11.87% above currents $46.09 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.12B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.