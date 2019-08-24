Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $637,938 as Stock Value Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Rose While Profund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $352,872

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 14,280 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 17,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 994,205 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 5,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,781 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 29,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has 2.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prio Wealth Lp holds 282,192 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. 2,105 were accumulated by Ims Capital Mgmt. Baxter Bros reported 22,102 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 783,200 are held by Factory Mutual Co. Park Avenue Securities Llc has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 323,165 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 37,645 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Eqis Cap Management Inc stated it has 3,616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 91,387 shares. Amer Research Mgmt has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ancora Advisors owns 130,350 shares. 927,749 were accumulated by Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 15,836 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,976 shares to 166,642 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa Etf.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,694 shares to 7,742 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 3,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.28% or 10,463 shares. Jp Marvel Invest has 1.71% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 50,737 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group holds 25,533 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corp holds 12,831 shares. Intact Invest Inc owns 3,700 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 5,380 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bokf Na stated it has 17,740 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.12% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 0.04% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Lc owns 7,975 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 568,372 shares. North Star Inv Management holds 2,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 197,146 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.