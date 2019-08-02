Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Stock Declined; Altrinsic Global Advisors Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Cut by $7.32 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 43,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 61,423 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 104,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 627,375 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 10,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 203,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 213,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 16.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.58 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,398 shares to 48,775 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 7,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,051 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mngmt. Bridges Investment Management accumulated 0.36% or 163,835 shares. Stephens Ar holds 322,455 shares. Grassi Mngmt reported 128,998 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Gp reported 18,544 shares. Bessemer Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.41 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc holds 0.06% or 13,558 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 235,646 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,360 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,876 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc accumulated 2,509 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Co owns 607,479 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 10,827 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America has 209 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs owns 11,190 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Allen Mngmt Lc has 979,535 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 1,222 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 685,279 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bessemer holds 623,681 shares. Laffer Investments reported 20,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 33,372 shares. Community Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.62% or 167,660 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 245,636 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 58,400 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68M for 16.37 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

