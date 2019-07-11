Foster & Motley Has Increased Its Hca Holdings (HCA) Stake; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Boosted by Cleararc Capital Inc

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (HCA) by 77.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 11,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.10 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 12,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,601 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 30,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 3.36M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Abbott Launches First-ever Rapid Point-of-Care HbA1c Test to Aid in the Diagnosis of Diabetes – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Com holds 12,678 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd holds 261,246 shares. Retail Bank holds 398,151 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fairview Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 6,155 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 18,754 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Adv has 0.42% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 232,054 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.01% or 740 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 28,842 shares. Argi Invest Ltd owns 9,986 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Prns LP reported 18,208 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M had sold 200 shares worth $27,896 on Wednesday, February 6. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. $3.90 million worth of stock was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was made by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Jennison Associates Lc accumulated 0% or 18,313 shares. Asset Inc reported 12 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 682,462 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 3,062 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 4,900 shares. 43,596 were reported by Scotia Incorporated. Atria Invests Ltd owns 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 16,944 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.02% or 1,475 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.49% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 20,598 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,645 shares. 75,000 are owned by Loews Corporation.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,258 shares to 94,639 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,177 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).