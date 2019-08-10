Foster & Motley Trimmed By $520,544 Its The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)

Foster & Motley Inc decreased The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) stake by 28.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 16,267 shares as The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 41,104 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 57,371 last quarter. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. now has $827.68M valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 292,571 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M

Among 3 analysts covering Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Phoenix Group Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 680.00 New Target: GBX 694.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 710.00 New Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 825.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.66% or GBX 4.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 693.4. About 1.21M shares traded. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.18 billion GBP. It also provides financing services. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 15,344 shares to 76,328 valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl Etf stake by 58,355 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 4.58 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 15,928 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks owns 19,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 94,186 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 113,691 shares. 2,031 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.32 million shares stake. City Holding stated it has 431 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 13,484 shares. 13,533 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 25,217 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.26% or 65,895 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 11,194 were reported by Raymond James And Associates.

