Foster & Motley Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish TransUnion (TRU)

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion has $9200 highest and $75 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 1.54% above currents $83.05 stock price. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. See TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $75 Maintain

Foster & Motley Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 27.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 10,565 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 48,307 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 37,742 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 66,187 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 29.05% above currents $43.72 stock price. Carnival had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 2.03M were reported by Black Creek Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 189,885 shares. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 6,573 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Calamos Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 165,276 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt owns 179,195 shares. Gideon Cap Inc holds 0.11% or 6,261 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 253,820 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Argent Co holds 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 27,636 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank reported 1,191 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.18% or 6,904 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 10,617 shares to 203,065 valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 3,306 shares and now owns 66,963 shares. Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 5,201 shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 17.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.37 TO $2.41; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.37 AND $2.41; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TO BUY CALLCREDIT INFORMATION GROUP FOR; 09/05/2018 – TRANSUNION DECLARES 1Q 2018 DIV OF $0.075/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Percentage of Consumers Shopping for Personal Auto Insurance Reaches Four-Year Low; 20/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: TransUnion Rtgs Unafctd By Acqstn Of Callcredit; 29/05/2018 – TransUnion and University of Illinois at Chicago Announce Endowed Professorship of Data Science; 20/04/2018 – GTCR Announces Sale of Callcredit to TransUnion; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $203M