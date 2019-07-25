Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Position By $637,938; 180 Degree Capital (TURN) Shorts Lowered By 7.39%

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) had a decrease of 7.39% in short interest. TURN’s SI was 303,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.39% from 327,300 shares previously. With 38,000 avg volume, 8 days are for 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN)’s short sellers to cover TURN’s short positions. The SI to 180 Degree Capital Corp’s float is 1.01%. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 6,158 shares traded. 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) has declined 9.58% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) stake by 18.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 5,229 shares as Pepsico Incorporated (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 23,781 shares with $2.91M value, down from 29,010 last quarter. Pepsico Incorporated now has $180.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 2.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in early stage investments. The company has market cap of $60.69 million. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It has a 60.94 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics.

More notable recent 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks Close at Record Highs on Growth Optimism: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Harley-Davidson’s Q2 Report Justified Wall Street’s Pessimism – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brazilian stocks fall as fiscal woes cloud earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard (MA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”.

Foster & Motley Inc increased Schwab U.S. Reit Etf (SCHH) stake by 24,126 shares to 345,163 valued at $15.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) stake by 7,041 shares and now owns 18,073 shares. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,270 are owned by Cap Ca. Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 72,169 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pacific Glob Mgmt has 1.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 50,221 shares. 5,794 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Rodgers Brothers owns 17,181 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Co has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 18,852 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Inc. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 12,109 shares. Cape Ann National Bank holds 16,113 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. First Bancorp holds 1.55% or 82,186 shares in its portfolio. 171,810 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Ashfield Partners Lc accumulated 0.22% or 16,398 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,341 shares. Cornerstone invested in 1.58% or 97,000 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 113,913 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Coca-Cola Stock Looks Overextended After Earnings Pop – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.