Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Reaches $9.85 1 Year Low; Shorts at Goldfield (the (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Lowered By 6.89%

Goldfield Corporation (the (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) had a decrease of 6.89% in short interest. GV's SI was 149,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.89% from 161,000 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Goldfield Corporation (the (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)'s short sellers to cover GV's short positions. The SI to Goldfield Corporation (the's float is 0.65%. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.0781 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4499. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.96 target or 9.00% below today's $9.85 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $496.55 million company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial clients in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company has market cap of $60.08 million. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. It has a 14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $48,500 activity. Frey Martin bought $48,500 worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $496.55 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Analysts await Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 141.18% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Fossil Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fossil had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, February 19.