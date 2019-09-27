Fossil Group (FOSL) Shareholder Federated Investors Lifted Stake by $2.31 Million; Andra Ap-Fonden Decreased Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding by $735,000 as Valuation Declined

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 1.58 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 174.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 210,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The institutional investor held 330,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 120,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.15 million market cap company. It closed at $11.97 lastly. It is down 56.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 14/03/2018 RIATA CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FOSSIL GROUP’S ERIC ANDERSON CEO; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Net Sales in Down 12% to Down 5%; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 14/05/2018 – Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group 1Q Loss/Shr 99c

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $106.58 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11,900 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 51.44 million shares or 2.59% less from 52.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.26 million activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Frey Martin bought $48,500. McKelvey Gregory A had bought 200,000 shares worth $2.01 million.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 29,350 shares to 73,450 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 72,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,123 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.