Fossil Group (FOSL) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Coho Partners LTD Has Lifted W. W. Grainger (GWW) Position

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 484,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.90M, up from 472,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in W. W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $268.23. About 564,471 shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 1002.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 78,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,329 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 7,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 785,865 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System reported 71,608 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 6,808 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 3,020 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Department Mb Natl Bank N A has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 498 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,242 shares. 6,200 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Incorporated holds 18,787 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv owns 0.07% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 62,997 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 61,784 shares. Citizens & Northern reported 5,016 shares. 12,435 were reported by Capital Fund Mgmt. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,585 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation owns 722 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). North Star Corp accumulated 4,729 shares.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: W W Grainger, AES and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6 Percent And Authorizes Repurchase Of Additional 5 Million Shares – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Domino’s Pizza, Innophos Holdings, and W.W. Grainger Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

More notable recent Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fossil Group, Inc. Names Beth Moeri to Executive Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fossil Group, The Stars Group, and Harsco Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fossil eliminates COO role – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector rattled by earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Google Buys Smartwatch Tech And Know-How From Fossil – Benzinga” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp stated it has 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 137,440 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 48,472 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 10,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Edgestream Prns LP accumulated 0.2% or 99,666 shares. Principal Gp has 366,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Inc has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 14,385 shares. Nomura Inc reported 20,033 shares stake. 12,549 are held by United Automobile Association. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 14,461 shares. 226,265 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Lp. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 8,461 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11,850 shares to 4,938 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 72,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,096 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $48,500 activity.