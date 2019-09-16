Fossil Group (FOSL) Holder Menta Capital Boosted Its Position by $359,700 as Share Price Declined; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $1.13 Million

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 296.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 32,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The hedge fund held 43,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, up from 11,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $662.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 936,258 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fossil Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOSL); 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close.. guessing they got leaked?; 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 14/03/2018 RIATA CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FOSSIL GROUP’S ERIC ANDERSON CEO

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 83,236 shares to 40,041 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.26 million activity. Frey Martin also bought $48,500 worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares. McKelvey Gregory A also bought $2.01M worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on Wednesday, August 21.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 9,808 shares to 12,572 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).