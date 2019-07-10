Fossil Group (FOSL) Holder Coatue Management Upped Stake; Uranium Energy (UEC) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Upped Position by $365,600 as Valuation Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 686,244 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 37,648 shares as the company's stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,622 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, up from 33,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 127,327 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $40,787 activity. MELBYE SCOTT bought $14,030 worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $48,500 activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 12,561 shares to 5,837 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,564 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).