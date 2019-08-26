Fossil Group (FOSL) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Cut Holding by $10.36 Million

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 974,110 shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 121.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 223,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The institutional investor held 408,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 184,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.92M market cap company. The stock increased 10.48% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.70 million shares traded or 133.13% up from the average. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Fossil; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 14/03/2018 RIATA CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FOSSIL GROUP’S ERIC ANDERSON CEO; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Provides 2Q Guidance and Updates Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 28,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 406,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 477,118 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 24,001 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 18,706 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 25,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Northern has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 798,679 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd reported 489 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 818,976 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 130,664 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.26 million activity. 200,000 shares were bought by McKelvey Gregory A, worth $2.01M on Wednesday, August 21. On Thursday, August 22 the insider Hart Darren E. bought $200,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp invested in 49,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 20,212 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 0.06% stake. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc reported 1,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,461 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 39,858 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 569,821 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 402,437 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 288,876 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 11,786 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group holds 0% or 51,367 shares in its portfolio.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 13,500 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).