Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.
