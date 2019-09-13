Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.