Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

We will be comparing the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 52.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.