Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.37
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential downside of -0.50%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
