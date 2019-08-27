Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.37 N/A -4.45 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential downside of -0.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.