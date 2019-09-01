Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Novavax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Novavax Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -77.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 30.7%. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.