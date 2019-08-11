Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|35
|30.61
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Nektar Therapeutics.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
Risk and Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. In other hand, Nektar Therapeutics has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Nektar Therapeutics.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
Competitively the consensus target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $52.25, which is potential 149.76% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats Forward Pharma A/S on 7 of the 9 factors.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
