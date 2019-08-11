Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 35 30.61 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. In other hand, Nektar Therapeutics has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $52.25, which is potential 149.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Forward Pharma A/S on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.