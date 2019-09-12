Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 636.40 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $85.25, which is potential -0.30% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.