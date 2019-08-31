Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.98 N/A 35.15 2.60

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average target price of $184.67, with potential upside of 103.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.