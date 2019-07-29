Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95 10.59 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 165.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $161.13, with potential upside of 152.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 70.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.