Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|6.80
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Volatility and Risk
Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 8.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
