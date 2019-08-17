Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 8.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.