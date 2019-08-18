Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.21 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forward Pharma A/S and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 137.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 129.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 80.11% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.