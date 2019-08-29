Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 308.37 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 16.8% respectively. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.