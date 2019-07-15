Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forward Pharma A/S and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 4.11%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.