Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We will be comparing the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forward Pharma A/S and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 15.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.