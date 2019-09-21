Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.05 beta which makes it 105.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.