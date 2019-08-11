Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Atreca Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atreca Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 67%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.