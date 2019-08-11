Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atreca Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 67%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.