Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 407,135,362.01% -2.4% -2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,667,425.97% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.