Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 99.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 55.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Forward Pharma A/S.