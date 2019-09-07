Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.44
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 99.47%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 55.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Forward Pharma A/S.
