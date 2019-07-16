Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.36 N/A 1.40 91.79

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $162.83, while its potential upside is 32.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 96.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.