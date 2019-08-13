Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 190.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.