Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|61
|254.31
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.
Analyst Recommendations
Forward Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 44.10% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than uniQure N.V.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
