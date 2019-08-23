Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 254.31 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Pharma A/S and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 44.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.