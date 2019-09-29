Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Comparison side by side

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 104.76M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,974,640.74% -2.4% -2% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,266,747,279.32% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.54 which is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.