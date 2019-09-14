Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|26.18
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Volatility and Risk
Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Forward Pharma A/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 14.08% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
