Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.18 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Pharma A/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 14.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.