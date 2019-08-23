Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 38.65 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 49.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.