Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|38.65
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 49.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
